VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

