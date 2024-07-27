Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.27 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00004795 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $91.77 million and $2.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,076.75 or 0.99963450 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00072754 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.30139722 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $2,350,039.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

