Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $92.61 million and $2.87 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00004792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00008979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,768.64 or 0.99987125 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00071851 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.30139722 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $2,350,039.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.