W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.25% of W. P. Carey worth $30,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.64. 853,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

