Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.4 million.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 850,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

