Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 14,503,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,245,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

