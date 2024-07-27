Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.88. 141,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,418. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

