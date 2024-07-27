WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $32.78. 703,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,209. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

