Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Major Shareholder Sells $186,648.60 in Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $186,648.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,825,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,892,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 6,854 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $68,745.62.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 35,933 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $362,923.30.

On Monday, July 15th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $119,367.03.

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $7,370.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $336,927.76.

WEST stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEST. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

