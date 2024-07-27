Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $607.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $614.65. The company has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

