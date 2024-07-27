Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,615 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,067. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $248.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

