Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $303,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 340,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,356. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

