Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425,610 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WestRock by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,862,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

