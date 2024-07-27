Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 1,992 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.74. 3,420,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.