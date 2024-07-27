Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 20,416 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after buying an additional 1,597,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,075 shares of company stock worth $2,702,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

