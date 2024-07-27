Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.69. 2,757,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,538. The stock has a market cap of $404.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

