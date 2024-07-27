Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 271,741 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,269 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 271,741 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,299 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $393,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,072 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after buying an additional 250,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 65.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 1,963,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

