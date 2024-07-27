Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Stock Up 1.2 %

WELL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,044. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

