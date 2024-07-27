Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 5,513 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,072,000 after acquiring an additional 268,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,644,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,115,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of VONV stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 226,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,434. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.