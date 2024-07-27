Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 7,397 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,457,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $682,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,142 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Intel by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 46,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Intel by 45.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 901,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,809,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 462,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $31.35. 38,352,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,697,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

