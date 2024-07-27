Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.33% of Weyerhaeuser worth $86,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 65,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 4.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 4,898,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

