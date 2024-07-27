Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.09. 713,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,582. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $283.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.86.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.