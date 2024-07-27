Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 484.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $74,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 626,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,033. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.88%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

