World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Announces Earnings Results

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.4 %

WKC opened at $26.85 on Friday. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

