Worldcoin (WLD) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $711.19 million and $222.56 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00003467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,642,043 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 298,418,470.8424284 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.33179046 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $251,341,623.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

