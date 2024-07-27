X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.35. 3,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.27.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 21.60%.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
