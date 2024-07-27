X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.35. 3,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

X Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.27.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

X Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Free Report ) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of X Financial worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Featured Stories

