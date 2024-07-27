XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $15.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPeng

XPeng Stock Up 3.8 %

XPEV opened at $8.51 on Monday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in XPeng by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.