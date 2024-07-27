Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $34.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Yelp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Yelp

Yelp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of YELP opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.