Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

NYSE ZTS opened at $179.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $176.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

