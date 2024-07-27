Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (ZWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,442 shares of company stock worth $7,716,844. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

