Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.13 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200- EPS.

Zynex stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,244. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $283.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. Zynex had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Zynex’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

