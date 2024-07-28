10X Capital Venture Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 83,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

