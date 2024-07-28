11,876 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

