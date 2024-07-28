125 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after acquiring an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,001,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.71. 588,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,889. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.43 million. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

