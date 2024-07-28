127,000 Shares in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Viper Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 684,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

