1,424 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Newmont Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:NEM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.73. 8,371,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,322. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.