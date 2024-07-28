1,424 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.73. 8,371,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,322. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.