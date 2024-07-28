17,841 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $182.74. 638,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,486. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $125.68 and a one year high of $184.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

