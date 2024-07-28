1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,085 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 83.9% during the first quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 89,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $180.09. 593,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.04. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

