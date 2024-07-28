1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 3,485 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 853,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

