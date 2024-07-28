1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 46,886 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1,164.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 552.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFX stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.74. 615,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day moving average is $247.87. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.