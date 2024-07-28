1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after purchasing an additional 385,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Centene by 60.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centene by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,173,000 after purchasing an additional 467,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

CNC stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.10. 9,686,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

