1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 952,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3243 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

