1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,669 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,604,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,509,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

