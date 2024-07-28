1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 712,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,927. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

