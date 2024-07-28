1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after purchasing an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Block by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Block by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,921,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,400,000 after purchasing an additional 986,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Block stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,388,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

