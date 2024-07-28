1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,594 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $79,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VB traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.10. 621,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $235.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.74.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

