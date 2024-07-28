1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.83 and a 12-month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

