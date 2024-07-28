1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.05 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after acquiring an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after acquiring an additional 589,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after acquiring an additional 412,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,799. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

