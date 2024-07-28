1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.65 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 369.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $18,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 390,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,540. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

