1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.46. 1,023,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.66 and a 200 day moving average of $450.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

